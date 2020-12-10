Nevada County Captures: Happy Birthday!

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Happy Birthday Mom! Turned 90 on November 20, 2020.

Submitted by Michael Rugge

Christmas. It's gonna be just Ducky.

Submitted by Michael Rugge

Bernie is ready for Christmas!

Submitted by Helen Boss

A Miniature Lynx Manx enjoying a walk at Empire Mine State Park.

Submitted by Diane Mercer

December 4, 2020.

Submitted by Don Rogers

Canadian Geese taking a migration break.

Submitted by Marci Ficarra

A few beautiful tree.

Submitted by Pam Kinzie