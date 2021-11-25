Nevada County Captures: Happy birthday Bob!

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Bob Boyle celebrating his 101st birthday on Nov. 12, 2021.

Submitted by Maureen Boyle

Nevada City landmark.

Submitted by Shirley Bevelhymer

A beautiful way to end a week.

Submitted by Harry Lum

Almost unbe-leafable!

Submitted by Rick Sweringen

Sunrise in Grass Valley.

Submitted by Ariana Zimmerman

Schrooms.

Submitted by Cathy Chmel