Nevada County Captures: Happy 90th birthday Maggie Cull

Music in the Mountains holiday concerts at the Center for the Arts last weekend.

Submitted by Alan Cary

Maggie Cull turns 90! She keeps all of us at her daughter Teresa Cull's "fit Jam" class at the South Yuba Club, inspired by her never ending energy, strength and agility.

Submitted by Nadine Light

Moon Occults Mars. This photo is of Mars and the Moon just before Mars slips behind the Moon. I took this image with a digital camera attached to a 115mm refracting telescope on Dec. 7.

Submitted by Paul Bacon