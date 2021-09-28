Nevada County Captures: Happy 100th birthday Adele!

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Adele Freckman celebrated her 100th birthday with her Eskaton Sparrow Circle friends and family on Saturday, Sept. 25.She jokingly said earlier that she wanted 100 presents . . . and her walking pals made sure there were "more" than that for her. Theybrought smiles and laughter for her first 100 years! John and her Texas granddaughter were happy to join the celebration.

Submitted by John Freckman

John and Cynthia Zieber of Grass Valley recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with their family at Cirino’s at Main Street.

Submitted by Cynthia Zieber

Volunteers from Gold Country Senior Services helping load and deliver firewood to seniors in the community.

Submitted by Janeth Marroletti

Daniel Zuckerman with Bohemian Rhapsody plays tango music at Lucchesi Vineyards and Winery Tasting Room.

Submitted by Alan Cary

Rain moving in.

Submitted by Gloria Molin