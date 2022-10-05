Nevada County Captures: Halloween costumes, check!

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Local gospel band Machaira opened for Tia Carroll.

Submitted by Marci Ficarra

These brothers found their costumes with help from their aunt who volunteers at Cancer Aid Thrift Store.

Submitted by Marci Ficarra

Granddaughter Wavorly jumping off a rock at beautiful Lake Tahoe, Sept. 27.

Submitted by Elany Prusa

A large carp fish feeding at the emerald Bay marina at Bullards Bar marina on Sept. 15.

Submitted by Elany Prusa

Osa enjoying Lake Azalea at Donner Summit.

Submitted by June Anderson