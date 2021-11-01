 Nevada County Captures: Halloween celebrations | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Nevada County Captures: Halloween celebrations

News News |

--

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

A group of family and friends from Elixart In front of their new location where the New Moon restaurant used to be.
Submitted by Elany Prusa
Big policeman giving little policeman candy in downtown Nevada City.
Submitted by Elany Prusa
My first downtown Grass Valley trick or treat!
Submitted by Kelly Davis
Happy Halloween from Chicago Park!
Submitted by Mary Pascale
My house all dressed up for Halloween.
Submitted by Helen Boss
Vincent Van Goghosts celebrating Halloween in Nevada City with dogs Diego and Portlyn!
Submitted by Christopher Khatami

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Community
See more