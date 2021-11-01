Nevada County Captures: Halloween celebrations

SUBMIT A PHOTO

A group of family and friends from Elixart In front of their new location where the New Moon restaurant used to be.

Submitted by Elany Prusa

Big policeman giving little policeman candy in downtown Nevada City.

Submitted by Elany Prusa

My first downtown Grass Valley trick or treat!

Submitted by Kelly Davis

Happy Halloween from Chicago Park!

Submitted by Mary Pascale

My house all dressed up for Halloween.

Submitted by Helen Boss