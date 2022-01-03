 Nevada County Captures: Grateful for those working to help | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Grateful for those working to help

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

 

Gratitude for all the men and women out working in horrible conditions to get us the help we need. This photo was taken off Gold Hill Drive in Grass Valley Sunday.
Submitted by Sandra Boyd
Beautiful sky over Morgan Ranch on the morning of Dec. 31.
Submitted by Betty Pearson
The great blizzard of '21.
Submitted by Craig Silberman
Christmas inside and out on Broad Street in Nevada City.
Submitted by Cheryl Haines
A little snow day fun in Penn Valley.
Submitted by Mandy Bunnell
