Nevada County Captures: Grass Valley sunset

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Grass Valley sunset.

Submitted by Jamie Brown

A visit to Black Swan Nature Preserve, a.k.a. “We Preserve Anything!”

Submitted by June Anderson

Hirschman Pond's new plaque.

Submitted by Kathy Hillis

Wild winter. Wild Iris. Wonderful!

Submitted by Michael Rugge

On Loma Rica Road, off Highway 20, Sunday, Jan. 16.

Submitted by Elany Prusa