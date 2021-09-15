 Nevada County Captures: Grape stomping time | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Grape stomping time

Grape stomp at Naggiar Vineyards, Sunday, September 12, 2021.
Submitted by Jodi Alba
Grandson Elias at the Reno balloon races.
Submitted by Elany Prusa
Doggie pals out for a hike in Grass Valley.
Submitted by Nicole Weaver
Praying on a Mexican Sunflower.
Submitted by Michael Rugge
The Reno Air Races are from Sept. 15-19 at Stead Air Base in Reno, Nevada.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
Clouds during sunset over Cherry Creek Acres.
Submitted by Toni Moots

 

