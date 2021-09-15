Nevada County Captures: Grape stomping time

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Grape stomp at Naggiar Vineyards, Sunday, September 12, 2021.

Submitted by Jodi Alba

Grandson Elias at the Reno balloon races.

Submitted by Elany Prusa

Doggie pals out for a hike in Grass Valley.

Submitted by Nicole Weaver

Praying on a Mexican Sunflower.

Submitted by Michael Rugge

The Reno Air Races are from Sept. 15-19 at Stead Air Base in Reno, Nevada.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian