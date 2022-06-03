Nevada County Captures: Granite going in

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Sutter Buttes on a cold May 10 morning.

Submitted by Elany Prusa

Placing the granite edging for the new crosswalks at Commercial and Pine streets.

Submitted by Stuey Weills

I captured this image from my backyard of a Tau Herculids meteor as it streaked past the Milky Way.

Submitted by Paul Bacon

Luci tickles the Ivories.

Submitted by William Gay

The beauty of the Buttermilk Bend Trail.

Submitted by Jamie Brown

"Everybody was Kung Fu Fighting!" Yes, even the meat bees over this delicious piece of BBQ chicken.

Submitted by Jamie Brown

Rainbow above Autozone off Brunswick Road.

Submitted by Megan Talley