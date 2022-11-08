Nevada County Captures: Gorgeous sunset

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Gorgeous sunset over the Sierra College skyline this past Wednesday evening.

Submitted by Jamie Brown

Spotted in the men's section of JCPenny.

Submitted by Jim Luckinbill

Snow falling on rose last week.

Submitted by Dave Hershberger

The Halloween dog parade was such a wonderful and fun event!

Submitted by Maureen Tassone

The Halloween dog parade was such a wonderful and fun event!

Submitted by Maureen Tassone

The Halloween dog parade was such a wonderful and fun event!

Submitted by Maureen Tassone

All dressed up at the Paws’itive Pals Dog Training annual parade.

Submitted by Bonnie McManus

How long have you been waiting?

Submitted by Annita Kasparian