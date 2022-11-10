facebook tracking pixel Nevada County Captures: Golden girls | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Golden girls

Family gathering.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
Sunset over Lake Wildwood.
Submitted by Judi Kreinick
Golden Girls on their fall walk Oct. 28 in Nevada City.
Submitted by Grace Dolan
Sandy and the bull seeing eye to eye at Bierwagon's Pumpkin Patch.
Submitted by Harry Lum
Julia Morgan designed North Star House with local wood and stone and use reinforced concrete, which was revolutionary at the time.
Submitted by Marci Ficarra
The moon is rising as the sun is lighting the cloud with bright colors.
Submitted by Jerry Chapman
Leaving the Rood Center and the library. Gorgeous!
Submitted by Ginny Knott
Condon Park's senior ballfield during installation of plastic grass back in October.
Submitted by Susanna Wilson
Devere Mautino Park in Grass Valley.
Submitted by Molly Baker

 

Community
