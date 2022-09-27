facebook tracking pixel Nevada County Captures: Gold Country Welcome Club hike to Mt. Judah | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Gold Country Welcome Club hike to Mt. Judah

Members of the Gold Country Welcome Club hiked to the top of Mt. Judah.
Submitted by Anita DuPratt
Ladybug hatch at the American River.
Submitted by Paul King
The grand opening of the new Mexican market in downtown Grass Valley featured a wonderful mariachi bland playing La Cucaracha. Pictured are two of the proud owners. It's called El Barrio Mexican Market on Neal Street — and has a deli and a gift shop.
Submitted by Elany Prusa
Water level at Englebright Lake is down four feet since this time last year.
Submitted by Marci Ficarra

 

Community
