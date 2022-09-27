Nevada County Captures: Gold Country Welcome Club hike to Mt. Judah

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Members of the Gold Country Welcome Club hiked to the top of Mt. Judah.

Submitted by Anita DuPratt

Ladybug hatch at the American River.

Submitted by Paul King

The grand opening of the new Mexican market in downtown Grass Valley featured a wonderful mariachi bland playing La Cucaracha. Pictured are two of the proud owners. It's called El Barrio Mexican Market on Neal Street — and has a deli and a gift shop.

Submitted by Elany Prusa