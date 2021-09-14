 Nevada County Captures: Glorious sunrise | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Glorious sunrise

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Glorious sunrise over Grass Valley City Hall on September 9.
Submitted by Donald McCormick
John Peplowski, Merrill Straub and Justin Morelli had a fantastic day of salmon fishing September 9 on the Sacramento River with local Brett Brady of Bare Bones Guide Service.
Submitted by John Peplowski
Before the rain.
Submitted by Denise Fink
Granddaughter Wavorly sitting on a rock at sunset in the Truckee River in downtown Reno.
Submitted by by Elany Prusa
Reaching new heights at DeVere Mautino Park.
Submitted by Marci Ficarra
While we can't look directly at the Sun with our eyes, with the right equipment we can view it safely through a telescope. That is what I did September 8 and was treated to many large "Sunspots" gracing the surface of the Sun. The spots appear relatively dark because they are cooler, a mere 6,300 degrees fahrenheit, compared to the 10,000 degrees of the surrounding surface. They are also quite large; the average sunspot is the size of the Earth.
Submitted by Paul Bacon
X marks the spot.
Submitted by Larry Hoffman

