Nevada County Captures: Girl Scout Troop 1021 make Pet Adoption Kits

Pictured (L to R): Juniper, Kylee, Starr, Clementine. Girl Scout Troop 1021 held a Pet Supply Drive to make Pet Adoption Kits for adopted pets at Sammies Friends! This project was to help the girls earn their Bronze Award, the highest award a Junior Girl Scout (4th-5th grader) can earn. The girls asked for donations for multiple weeks and put together a total 35 Adoption Kits for cats and dogs. Kits included items such as pet toys, food, bowls, leashes, collars and treats! Girl Scout Troop 1021 would like to thank the community for all the support we received in our Pet Supply Drive to make our project possible and help out animals in our community!

Submitted by Sara McCormack

KC in the garden.

Submitted by Robin Kitts

Take to the skies at The Nevada County Airport.

Submitted by Paul King

Labor Day moon.

Submitted by Jamie Brown

August sunset in Morgan Ranch at 8:05 p.m.

Submitted by Kiannah Dallago