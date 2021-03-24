Nevada County Captures: Getting ready for Little League

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Little League getting ready at Pioneer Park.

Submitted by Steve Hillis

Maisy Regan and Phoebe Funk share a socially distant hello.

Submitted by Sarah Regan

Who called this meeting?

Submitted by Marion Morris

Spring wildflowers are in full bloom at Buttermilk Bend Trail at Bridgeport.

Submitted by Evelyn Naake

Showing off for the girls!

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

Around Nevada County.

Submitted by Denise Fink