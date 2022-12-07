Nevada County Captures: Getting into the holiday spirit

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

The American Association of University Women (AAUW) Garden Group making wreaths and getting into the holiday spirit.

Submitted by Janine Martin

Jolán Friedhoff was featured during OLLI orchestra’s free performance at Sierra college.

Submitted by Marci Ficarra

Angus and 'friend.'

Submitted by David Chaix