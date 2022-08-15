facebook tracking pixel Nevada County Captures: Fun times at the Fair | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Nevada County Captures: Fun times at the Fair

News News |

--

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Oh hi! I had a great time at the Nevada County Fair!
Submitted by Jamie Brown
My first corn dog at the fair!
Submitted by Kelly Davis
First time at a Monster Truck Show at the Fair!
Submitted by Ashley Lloyd
Laughs, smiles and screams are always guaranteed at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.
Submitted by Jamie Brown
Absolutely adorable piglets.
Submitted by Jamie Brown
Ahhh, she loves cotton candy ice cream from Lazy Dog in Grass Valley.
Submitted by Greg Bulanti

 

Community
See more

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 