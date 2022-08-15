Nevada County Captures: Fun times at the Fair

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Oh hi! I had a great time at the Nevada County Fair!

Submitted by Jamie Brown

My first corn dog at the fair!

Submitted by Kelly Davis

First time at a Monster Truck Show at the Fair!

Submitted by Ashley Lloyd

Laughs, smiles and screams are always guaranteed at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

Submitted by Jamie Brown

Absolutely adorable piglets.

Submitted by Jamie Brown