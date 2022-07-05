facebook tracking pixel Nevada County Captures: Fourth of July Parade | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Fourth of July Parade

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

July 4th parade in Nevada City!
Submitted by Sandra Boyd
The Ophir Prison band gave a concert after the parade in front of the National Hotel that was super fun!
Submitted by Elany Prusa
Cousin Cricket crushes it on Mill Street this Fourth of July.
Submitted by Marci Ficarra
The Rewind Band was fantastic and everyone was dancing in the streets in downtown Grass Valley this past Fourth of July.
Submitted by Elany Prusa
On the other side of Mill Street in Grass Valley they had Cousin Cricket Western swing band!
Submitted by Elany Prusa
