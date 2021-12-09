Nevada County Captures: Fond farewell

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Both current and past employees of The Union bid goodbye to Megan Ford, former circulation director. Ford's last day was Wednesday, Dec. 8.

Submitted by Valerie Costa

Beautiful day on Kentucky Flat Road.

Submitted by Dona Pugh

The Master Gardeners of Nevada County continue the legacy of planting daffodils in the county. This year at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

Submitted by Judie Tartaglia

Lovely lighting on Linton Trail.

Submitted by Marci Ficarra

Several balanced stone sculptures are standing tall by Twin Cities Church.

Submitted by Marci Ficarra

A December rose to match the Christmas Tree at Grass Valley Senior Apartments.

Submitted by Richard Hill