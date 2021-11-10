 Nevada County Captures: Flowing again | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Flowing again

When the rain stopped Oct. 25, the clouds parted to reveal the Yuba flowing again!
Submitted by Sandra Boyd
After several years of no water flowing, this little waterfall right before the Highway 49 bridge is back!
Submitted by Sandra Boyd
Magic in Nevada County after the October rain.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
Leaves dancing in the sun near Rock Creek.
Submitted by Terry Boyles
Backyard photo on Pasquale Road.
Submitted by Karen O'Neil
There's a fungus among us. LBM. Little brown mushroom.
Submitted by Michael Rugge

 

