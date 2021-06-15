 Nevada County Captures: Flags appear for Flag Day | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Flags appear for Flag Day

Flags going up all over Grass Valley to commemorate the adoption of our beautiful Flag June 14, 1777! Thanks to the Grass Valley Schools Foundation volunteers.
Submitted by Sandra Boyd
California poppies.
Submitted by Debbie Luckinbill
Scruffy — Doggone tired.
Submitted by Deb Foxen
Enjoyed Bohemian Rhapsodies and a Peach cocktail at Friar Tucks last Friday night.
Submitted by Marci Ficarra
Bob Woods Trio “Geezer Gig” returned to Crazy Horse Saloon Friday night! Submitted by Marci Ficarra
The start of the fire in Smartsville on Sunday afternoon.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian

