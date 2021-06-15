Nevada County Captures: Flags appear for Flag Day

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Flags going up all over Grass Valley to commemorate the adoption of our beautiful Flag June 14, 1777! Thanks to the Grass Valley Schools Foundation volunteers.

Submitted by Sandra Boyd

California poppies.

Submitted by Debbie Luckinbill

Scruffy — Doggone tired.

Submitted by Deb Foxen

Enjoyed Bohemian Rhapsodies and a Peach cocktail at Friar Tucks last Friday night.

Submitted by Marci Ficarra

Bob Woods Trio “Geezer Gig” returned to Crazy Horse Saloon Friday night! Submitted by Marci Ficarra

