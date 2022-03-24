Nevada County Captures: Fishing on a warm spring day

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Fishermen enjoy a warm spring evening Monday at Lake Wildwood. One of the warmest spring days on record for this time of year.

Submitted by Gaylord Z. Spurgeon

McCourtney morning.

Submitted by Jess Cowles

Hilda, 90 years young, was out with her daughter Marie and their original pony at Happy Apple Kitchen.

Submitted by Marci Ficarra

My partner and I enjoyed a beautiful day at Bridgeport yesterday. Here is a photo of me, KC Chapman, doing a yoga pose at the bridge.

Submitted by Daniel Perkins

Cheery music on Mill Street.

Submitted by Gloria Molin

A beautiful day at Bridgeport.

Submitted by Thomas Seck

Sunset.

Submitted by Charlotte Painter