 Nevada County Captures: Fishing on a warm spring day
Nevada County Captures: Fishing on a warm spring day

Fishermen enjoy a warm spring evening Monday at Lake Wildwood. One of the warmest spring days on record for this time of year.
Submitted by Gaylord Z. Spurgeon
McCourtney morning.
Submitted by Jess Cowles
Hilda, 90 years young, was out with her daughter Marie and their original pony at Happy Apple Kitchen.
Submitted by Marci Ficarra
My partner and I enjoyed a beautiful day at Bridgeport yesterday. Here is a photo of me, KC Chapman, doing a yoga pose at the bridge.
Submitted by Daniel Perkins
Cheery music on Mill Street.
Submitted by Gloria Molin
A beautiful day at Bridgeport.
Submitted by Thomas Seck
Sunset.
Submitted by Charlotte Painter
Beautiful Mallard couple let us know spring is in the air.
Submitted by Jamie Brown

