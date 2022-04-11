 Nevada County Captures: First touch of spring | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: First touch of spring

Sierra Outdoors Sports Club and friends enjoying some of Dr. Sarah Worerner's delicious pies at her fundraiser for Kare Crisis Nursery up at the Wheelhouse last Saturday morning.
Submitted by Elany Prusa
Precious little one experiencing the magic of spring and new beginnings on Mill Street in Grass Valley.
Submitted by Diane Davy
Osprey catches a trout from the Bear River.
Submitted by Richard Schaut
This photo was taken April 5 on the Buttermilk Trail at South Yuba Park.
Submitted by Marty Dekay-Bemis

Community

|

