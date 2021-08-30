 Nevada County Captures: First graduating class of Nevada Union High School | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: First graduating class of Nevada Union High School

The first graduating class of Nevada Union High School (1953) celebrated its 68th class reunion on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at the Alta Sierra Country Club. Back row, left to right: Richard Kuhwarth, Edward Beck, Shannon Gleason, Bob Rush, Amos Seghezzi, Phil Thompson, Beryl Robinson, Bill Sturtevant, Don Gallino, Guy Warren. Front row, left to right: Thelma Gage, Charlene Knuckey, Joyce Merrill, Ina Jane Gibson, Lawrence Gray.
Submitted by Jennifer and Sandy Sturtevant
Goose adding roughage to her diet.
Submitted by Sheri Harris
What a beautiful sight.
Submitted by Ginny Knott
The Buck stops here!
Submitted by Pearce Boyer
Sunset in the Netherlands.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
Fighting the Bennett Fire.
Submitted by Alan Cary

 

