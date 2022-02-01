Nevada County Captures: Fire trucks gather

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Fire trucks gather.

Submitted by Michael Rugge

The Tibetan Buddhist Monks of Gaden Shartse had their closing ceremony Saturday. They released the sand from the mandala into Wolf Creek to spread light and healing into the environment.

Submitted by Sandra Boyd

We will miss this huge manzanita.

Submitted by Linda Johnson