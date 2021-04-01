 Nevada County Captures: Field of dreams | TheUnion.com
"The Field" at Auburn Road near the Fairgrounds.
Submitted by Richard Hill
Spring is here!
Submitted by Deb Foxen
Nevada County Republican Women made a donation to Interfaith Food Ministry and thanked IFM for the good work they do in our community. Included in picture from top left: IFM Executive Director Phil Alonso, Terry McLaughlin, Janice Moule, Jo Ann Rebane, Sally Jones, Fran Freedle. Below: Venus Paxton, IFM volunteer.
Submitted by Peter Brost
You’ll need to look closely to find this tiny Common lace pod on Buttermilk Bend Trail. Submitted by Marci Ficarra
A contrail floating past the moon.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
The hills are blooming at Table Mountain. Get there early. The crowds are friendly, respectful and not in the way of the miraculous beauty!
Submitted by Ruth Goodin
Just look up and the trees are blooming everywhere.
Submitted by Joanne Bolton

 

