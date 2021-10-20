Nevada County Captures: Fall sunset after rain

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Beautiful fall sunset after the rain Monday!

Submitted by Sandra Boyd

AnimalSave's Chanel is sitting pretty while waiting to be adopted.

Submitted by Skip Pollard

The Gold Country Welcome Club on a private tour of the Northstar Mining Museum watching the world's largest Pelton wheel go round and round Tuesday, Oct.19.

Submitted by Elany Prusa

Red October glow.

Submitted by Shirley Bevelhymer

Kayak Club getting ready to launch at Point Reyes.

Submitted by Alan Cary

Persimmons in the tree.

Submitted by Elany Prusa