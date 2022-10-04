Nevada County Captures: Fall Festival at North Star House

SUBMIT A PHOTO

The exterior of the North Star House is nearly done and the ground floor is nearly done.

Submitted by Doug Young of the Construction Crew

Many folks enjoying the Fall Festival at the North Star House last weekend.

Submitted by Doug Young of the Construction Crew

Many Craft Projects and potted plants were for sale during the Fall Festival at the North Star House.

Submitted by Doug Young of the Construction Crew

This Praying Mantis is enjoying a rest on a jade plant.

Submitted by Jerry Chapman