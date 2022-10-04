facebook tracking pixel Nevada County Captures: Fall Festival at North Star House | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Fall Festival at North Star House

The exterior of the North Star House is nearly done and the ground floor is nearly done.
Submitted by Doug Young of the Construction Crew
Many folks enjoying the Fall Festival at the North Star House last weekend.
Submitted by Doug Young of the Construction Crew
Many Craft Projects and potted plants were for sale during the Fall Festival at the North Star House.
Submitted by Doug Young of the Construction Crew
This Praying Mantis is enjoying a rest on a jade plant.
Submitted by Jerry Chapman
Last rose of summer basking in the evening sunshine in my garden.
Submitted by Elany Prusa

 

