Nevada County Captures: Exploring

Oliver exploring the rail area behind the Nevada County Railroad Museum in Nevada City.
Submitted by Sandra Boyd
A crystal clear evening presents a beautiful moonrise over Lake Wildwood, Sunday, Sept. 19. (Photo captured from a boat the photographer was in.)
Submitted by Gaylord Z Spurgeon
Freshly painted historic home and the proud painters on Walsh Street in Grass Valley.
Submitted by John Ringewald

 

This feeder is not for you guys!
Submitted by Harry Wyeth
Who knew soccer could be such a colorful sport!
Submitted by Diane Mercer
Dixie Fire clean-up operation on Highway 36.
Submitted by Glenn Freitas
