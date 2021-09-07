 Nevada County Captures: Eventful Labor Day weekend | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Eventful Labor Day weekend

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Bridge Fire on September 5.
Submitted by Lauren Rice
Bear stopping by for a visit.
Submitted by Denise Fink
Labor Day fun at Englebright reservoir.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
Late bloomers in an old blue bottle…a token of friendship.
Submitted by Karin Rasmussen
Lake Oroville from the plane.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
The smoke has almost cleared from Morgan ranch.
Submitted by Carole Schreier
