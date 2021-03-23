 Nevada County Captures: Enjoying the spring weather | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Enjoying the spring weather

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Beautiful downtown Nevada City.
Submitted by Helen Boss
Enjoying some spring-like weather in Nevada County.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian

 

Purdon Crossing - Hidden Falls.
Submitted by John Mueller
Scott's Flat after the storm.
Submitted by Harry Wander
Sunset in Grass Valley.
Submitted by Charlotte Painter
Lake of the Pines at tee 12. Took this picture of my daffodils only to find out later that a Tree Swallow was checking out the birdhouse accommodations. She now resides in the birdhouse. I have named her Mrs. Kravitz.
Submitted by Nancy Meschuk

