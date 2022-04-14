Nevada County Captures: Englebright Reservoir

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Englebright Reservoir clouds.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

The masked plant.

Submitted by Richard Hill

Participants take part in a farewell gun salute for long-time director and member Phil Oehler of the Nevada County Sportsmen's Club.

Submitted by Tracy Miller

Members of the Nevada City Peacemakers, Cowboy Action Shooting Society, fire a final farewell gun salute for long-time director and member of the Nevada County Sportsmen's Club, Phil Oehler.

Submitted by Tracy Miller

Nevada County Search and Rescue members practice safety procedures as they repel the cliffs of Hirschman's Pond Wednesday afternoon.

Submitted by Jamie Brown

Not a care in the world.

Submitted by William Gay