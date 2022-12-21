Nevada County Captures: Elves, elf friends supporting Kare Crisis Nursery

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Gold Country Kiwanis elves and elf friends supporting Kare Crisis Nursery at their Santa Shoppe.

Submitted by Jan and Mike Weaver

Alicia instructed and Liam hosted candle-making at Curious Forge.

Submitted by Marci Ficarra

Lake Wildwood.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian