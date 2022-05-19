Nevada County Captures: Eerie moon

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Panoramic views Friday afternoon from Hirschman's Pond.

Submitted by Jamie Brown

Almost full moon on Friday the 13th.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

"Rose is a rose is a rose is a rose," wrote Gertrude Stein.

Submitted by Michael Rugge

They are out! Baby rattlesnake in our driveway.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

Up close and personal with an Alligator Lizard along the Buttermilk Bend Trail.

Submitted by Jamie Brown

A gentle flow of water in Little Wolf Creek last Thursday. It was nice to have access to the creek thanks to the work of those thoughtful folks who established the trail system in that area.

Submitted by Brad Oliver