Nevada County Captures: Eerie moon

Panoramic views Friday afternoon from Hirschman's Pond.
Submitted by Jamie Brown
Almost full moon on Friday the 13th.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
"Rose is a rose is a rose is a rose," wrote Gertrude Stein.
Submitted by Michael Rugge
They are out! Baby rattlesnake in our driveway.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
Up close and personal with an Alligator Lizard along the Buttermilk Bend Trail.
Submitted by Jamie Brown
A gentle flow of water in Little Wolf Creek last Thursday. It was nice to have access to the creek thanks to the work of those thoughtful folks who established the trail system in that area.
Submitted by Brad Oliver
Sculptural land art — Vision Beyond the burn pile — tribute to fallen tree. Artistic Creator/Craftsman Charles Hood.
Submitted by Teresa Flint

 

