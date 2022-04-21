Nevada County Captures: Easter, spring celebrations

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Beautiful Dogwood in downtown Nevada City Sunday, April 10.

Submitted by Elany Prusa

Grandkids Elias and Waverly dressed up in their Easter garb.

Submitted by Elany Prusa

Jonathan from Nevada County Camera Club is studying Amanda’s garden after some rain.

Submitted by Marci Ficarra

A colorful spring display of flowers in downtown Grass Valley.

Submitted by Kial James

Inside a tulip at the Crystal Hermitage Gardens at Ananda Village.

Submitted by June Anderson

Discovered these when watering a hanging basket!

Submitted by Marci Ficarra

Are we done yet?

Submitted by Darlene Mariani