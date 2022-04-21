 Nevada County Captures: Easter, spring celebrations | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Easter, spring celebrations

Beautiful Dogwood in downtown Nevada City Sunday, April 10.
Submitted by Elany Prusa
Grandkids Elias and Waverly dressed up in their Easter garb.
Submitted by Elany Prusa
Jonathan from Nevada County Camera Club is studying Amanda’s garden after some rain.
Submitted by Marci Ficarra
A colorful spring display of flowers in downtown Grass Valley.
Submitted by Kial James
Inside a tulip at the Crystal Hermitage Gardens at Ananda Village.
Submitted by June Anderson
Discovered these when watering a hanging basket!
Submitted by Marci Ficarra
Are we done yet?
Submitted by Darlene Mariani
Ancient tree in office parking lot on Brunswick Road on April 12.
Submitted by Elany Prusa

 

