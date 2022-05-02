 Nevada County Captures: Earth Day lemonade | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Earth Day lemonade

Chasing the last of the evening light in downtown Grass Valley.
Submitted by Kial James
Levi Giamonna, a kindergartener at Yes Charter Academy in Oregon House, sells lemonade at his school’s Earth Day event. His class raised $1,060!
Submitted by Tracey Fuschich
Ananda flowers love the rain.
Submitted by Kathy Hillis
Buzzing bee.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian

Nevada County Captures: Earth Day lemonade

