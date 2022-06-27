Nevada County Captures: Downtown Grass Valley

SUBMIT A PHOTO

A bird's eye view of beautiful downtown Grass Valley.

Submitted by Jamie Brown

Valentina's daughters.

Submitted by Shanti Emerson

Scratch when you have an itch!

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

Demonstrators march in Nevada City to protest the overturning of Roe v Wade.

Submitted by Patrick Johnson

Roses return to Dorsey Drive Senior Apartments.

Submitted by Richard Hill

Setting up an estate sale in Lake Wildwood. Mama dove was sitting on eggs in the hanging plant in the entry way, so I blocked off the area to give her some space.

Submitted by Laura Miller