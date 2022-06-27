facebook tracking pixel Nevada County Captures: Downtown Grass Valley | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Downtown Grass Valley

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

A bird's eye view of beautiful downtown Grass Valley.
Submitted by Jamie Brown
Valentina's daughters.
Submitted by Shanti Emerson
Scratch when you have an itch!
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
Demonstrators march in Nevada City to protest the overturning of Roe v Wade.
Submitted by Patrick Johnson
Roses return to Dorsey Drive Senior Apartments.
Submitted by Richard Hill
Setting up an estate sale in Lake Wildwood. Mama dove was sitting on eggs in the hanging plant in the entry way, so I blocked off the area to give her some space.
Submitted by Laura Miller
Even squirrels need a drink in this heat!
Submitted by Bettejean Spatafore

 

