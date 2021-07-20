 Nevada County Captures: Dixie Fire | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Dixie Fire

Dixie Fire seen from the plane on Sunday afternoon.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
Local campers enjoy a fantastic week of fun and meaningful activities. Camp Gan Izzy of the Foothills is directed by Chyena Yusewitz of Chabad of Grass Valley and is based out of the Rough & Ready Vineyards.
Submitted by Chyena Yusewitz
Face painting at Thursday Night Market last Thursday, July 15, in Grass Valley.
Submitted by Elany Prusa
Jeannie Reisenhauer standing by Tiger Lillies.
Submitted by Kenneth Holbrook
Kayaking Sardine Lake. We live in an amazing area!
Submitted by Ariana Zimmerman
Gold panning at Oregon Creek.
Submitted by Debbie Luckinbill

 

Support Local Journalism


