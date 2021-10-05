 Nevada County Captures: Desert sunrise | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Desert sunrise

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Sunrise over the Nevada desert.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
Ridge Road water leak. One back hoe operator and eight workers looking in the hole.
Submitted by Del Mack
Greenhorn critter.
Submitted by Denise Fink
Peaceful Englebright fall day.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
Kayaking and fishing escape.
Submitted by Alan Cary
The fawns have lost their spots, but still travel with their mom. A family of three stopped by one evening on their way into the woods.
Submitted by Craig Silberman
Early fall morning on Deer Creek.
Submitted by Alan Cary

 

