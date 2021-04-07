Nevada County Captures: Demolition

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Buildings going away on Broad Street in Nevada City.

Submitted by Steve Hillis

Spotted on Easter.

Submitted by Denise Fink

416 Broad Street demolished.

Submitted by Michael Rugge

416 Broad Street demolished.

Submitted by Michael Rugge

Views on Buttermilk Trail Easter morning. Lupine is at peak bloom!

Submitted by Sandra Boyd

Sandy and Cooper at the Western Gateway Dog Park.

Submitted by Harry Lum