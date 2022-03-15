Nevada County Captures: Dawn’s Garden

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Largest Digger Pine in the world is at Dawn’s Garden in Grass Valley.

Submitted by Marci Ficarra

Barry Friesen shares Dawn's Garden with public two days this month.

Submitted by Marci Ficarra

The 200 daffodils in Dawn's Garden include 100 stunning varieties.

Submitted by Marci Ficarra

Lightning strikes high above Nevada City as seen from Sugarloaf Mountain.

Submitted by Jamie Brown

Cooper counting geese on Hirshman's Pond!

Submitted by Walt Stickel