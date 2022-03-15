 Nevada County Captures: Dawn’s Garden | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Nevada County Captures: Dawn’s Garden

News News |

--

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Largest Digger Pine in the world is at Dawn’s Garden in Grass Valley.
Submitted by Marci Ficarra
Barry Friesen shares Dawn's Garden with public two days this month.
Submitted by Marci Ficarra
The 200 daffodils in Dawn's Garden include 100 stunning varieties.
Submitted by Marci Ficarra
Lightning strikes high above Nevada City as seen from Sugarloaf Mountain.
Submitted by Jamie Brown
Cooper counting geese on Hirshman's Pond!
Submitted by Walt Stickel
Cold February mornings in Grass Valley.
Submitted by Betty Pearson

 

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Community
See more