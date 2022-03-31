Nevada County Captures: Crystal blue

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Crystal blue views on a March afternoon at Hirschman's Pond.

Submitted by Jamie Brown

How low can you go Mr. Rainbow?

Submitted by Marika Keller

Lifelong Nevada County resident Shevawn McCafferty turned her Grass Valley home into a temple.

Submitted by Sharon Delgado