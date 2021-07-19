Nevada County Captures: Cooling off on the lake

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Four kayaks waiting.

Photo submitted by Richard Hill

Nevada County Woods Riders braving the heat to work on the trails.

Photo submitted by Randy Hopkins

Pickle time!

Photo submitted by Michael Rugge

Summer Nights in downtown Nevada City.

Photo submitted by Ginny Knott

Two cool doggies cooling off while kayaking Lake Valley reservoir last Wednesday.

Submitted by Elany Prusa

One picture says it all.

Submitted by Alan Cary