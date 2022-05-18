 Nevada County Captures: Cook for Ukraine | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Nevada County Captures: Cook for Ukraine

News News |

--

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Shana Maziarz, co-owner of Three Forks Bakery and Brewery, introducing a dish during the "Cook for Ukraine" fundraising event Tuesday, May 17.
Submitted by Sean Patrick Leydon
Nature supporting Ukraine.
Submitted by John Fleming
Paraglider near Coloma, CA.
Submitted by Richard Hill
Super Flower Moon. It's called a flower moon because that is the name given to the May full moon due to the country being in the heart of spring.
Submitted by Jamie Brown

 

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Community

Nevada County Captures: Cook for Ukraine

|

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet? Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

See more