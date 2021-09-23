Nevada County Captures: Concert time!

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Judy Silberman's hit neighborhood concert, a few blocks from downtown Grass Valley.

Submitted by Velvy Appleton

Margaret Urke sitting on the bench dedicated to her late husband, Al Urke, by Peardale-Chicago Park Fire Department.

Submitted by Charles Hooper

Carole and Keith Yettick of Nevada City celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Sept. 16. The cake topper and the napkins were originals from the wedding.

Submitted by Keith Yettick

Signs of Halloween showing up on Mill Street in Grass Valley!

Submitted by Sandra Boyd

Susan Shanelec with the kayak club at Elkhorn Slough with white pelicans.

Submitted by Alan Cary