Nevada County Captures: Concert time!

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Judy Silberman's hit neighborhood concert, a few blocks from downtown Grass Valley.
Submitted by Velvy Appleton
Margaret Urke sitting on the bench dedicated to her late husband, Al Urke, by Peardale-Chicago Park Fire Department.
Submitted by Charles Hooper
Carole and Keith Yettick of Nevada City celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Sept. 16. The cake topper and the napkins were originals from the wedding.
Submitted by Keith Yettick
Signs of Halloween showing up on Mill Street in Grass Valley!
Submitted by Sandra Boyd
Submitted by Sandra Boyd
Submitted by Sandra Boyd
Susan Shanelec with the kayak club at Elkhorn Slough with white pelicans.
Submitted by Alan Cary
“ART on the CHEAP” at a home for sale in Sunset View.
Submitted by Marci Ficarra

 

