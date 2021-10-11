 Nevada County Captures: Cloudy days | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Nevada County Captures: Cloudy days

News News |

--

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Finally some clouds in our county.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
It took Glen seven-and-a-half years to restore his 1954 Cadillac, which took “Best of Show” at Lake Wildwood's annual car show this year.
Submitted by Gerry Cosby
Harvest time at Bogle Vineyards, formally Indian Springs Vineyards, in Penn Valley.
Submitted by Michael Rugge
Harvest time at Bogle Vineyards, formally Indian Springs Vineyards, in Penn Valley.
Submitted by Michael Rugge
Happy Halloween! Lunch, shopping and lots of fun on Mill Street in Grass Valley.
Submitted by Frances Sheridan
My puppy fetches our paper for us.
Submitted by Hilary Hodge

 

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Community
See more