 Nevada County Captures: Clouds over Nevada City | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Nevada County Captures: Clouds over Nevada City

News News |

--

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Nevada City clouds.
Submitted by Steve Hillis
Russ Barden, John Peplowski and Brian Biehl with Sacramento River Stripers caught April 21 with Brett Brady of Bare Bones Guide Service from Grass Valley.
Submitted by John Peplowski
The Magnificent Mallards of Hirschman's Pond show their beautiful colors as they take flight Monday afternoon.
Submitted by Jamie Brown
Las Cafeteras energized and entertained folks Friday night at Center for the Arts.
Submitted by Marci Ficarra
Natina Pistone on Wild Eye Pub’s cat walk wearing cat food lids at Haute Trash on Saturday night.
Submitted by Marci Ficarra
Tulip fields in the Netherlands.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
Grandson Jack Papathakis with a spring tom turkey taken on April 13 in Gilroy.
Submitted by John Peplowski

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Community
See more