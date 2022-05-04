Nevada County Captures: Clouds over Nevada City

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Nevada City clouds.

Submitted by Steve Hillis

Russ Barden, John Peplowski and Brian Biehl with Sacramento River Stripers caught April 21 with Brett Brady of Bare Bones Guide Service from Grass Valley.

Submitted by John Peplowski

The Magnificent Mallards of Hirschman's Pond show their beautiful colors as they take flight Monday afternoon.

Submitted by Jamie Brown

Las Cafeteras energized and entertained folks Friday night at Center for the Arts.

Submitted by Marci Ficarra

Natina Pistone on Wild Eye Pub’s cat walk wearing cat food lids at Haute Trash on Saturday night.

Submitted by Marci Ficarra

Tulip fields in the Netherlands.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian