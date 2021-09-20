Nevada County Captures: Clouds before the rain

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Grass Valley Sidewalk Sale.

Submitted by Gloria Molin

Grandson Benjamin cleaned our pond today and rescued this cute little frog who jumped in his big bucket.

Submitted by Benjamin Prusa

Just before a strike at Prosperity Lanes.

Submitted by Marci Ficarra

Wildflower at Sunset Beach State Park. Flower is California wildrose (Rosa californica) as identified by local botanist Scott Peterson.

Submitted by Alan Cary

Kayak Club quenching camp fire desire on the coast.

Submitted by Alan Cary