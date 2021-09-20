 Nevada County Captures: Clouds before the rain | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Nevada County Captures: Clouds before the rain

News News |

--

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Grass Valley Sidewalk Sale.
Submitted by Gloria Molin
Grandson Benjamin cleaned our pond today and rescued this cute little frog who jumped in his big bucket.
Submitted by Benjamin Prusa
Just before a strike at Prosperity Lanes.
Submitted by Marci Ficarra
Wildflower at Sunset Beach State Park. Flower is California wildrose (Rosa californica) as identified by local botanist Scott Peterson.
Submitted by Alan Cary
Kayak Club quenching camp fire desire on the coast.
Submitted by Alan Cary
Clouds before the rain.
Submitted by Ariana Zimmerman

 

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Community
See more