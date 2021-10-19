Nevada County Captures: Center stage

SUBMIT A PHOTO

This time of year the charming St. Canice Church takes center stage on Coyote Street in Nevada City with its brilliant surrounding fall color.

Submitted by Brad Oliver

Chip is ready for Halloween! Dressing up your pets this year? Send us your pics at photos@theunion.com!

Submitted by Wendy Detweiler

There's always something fun to do at the Yuba, even if it's just picking up rocks to find an unusual specimen.

Submitted by Brad Oliver

Two blonds enjoying the fall colors.

Submitted by Walt Stickel

Best of Show, at the Alpaca Gathering at the fairgrounds last weekend.

Submitted by June Anderson